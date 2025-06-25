At this small town Minnesota cafe, donkeys are the main attraction

Love donkeys? This Minnesota cafe is for you.

One couple is bringing their beloved animals to New Germany, Minnesota, to create a small town cafe with a surprising twist.

"So we've got Rockefeller, and we've got Flapjack. Very friendly and very social. They love to be brushed," Kelley MacNally said, describing her donkeys.

These miniature donkeys have spent their entire lives in the country. They live at a farm called Hee-Haw Hollow. But now, a couple of times a week, they turn into downtown donkeys — guests of honor at a new type of cafe.

"I'm kind of a crazy donkey lover. I'm very passionate about donkeys. I thought, why not spill this into the cafe?" Kelley MacNally said.

So that's what Kelley MacNally and her husband, Brett MacNally, did. Last year, they bought an old bar in New Germany and turned it into the Fancy Farmer. They hope it provides a little kick to the economy.

"And we are trying to do this to build the town up. That's what we are trying to do here," Brett MacNally.

They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. Everywhere you look, you see a donkey staring back.

"All of the donkey photos in the café are donkeys from our farm," Kelley MacNally said.

From pictures to T-shirts — even the guestbook is donkey-themed, as are the drink specials.

"One of the summer specials is called 'My Donkey Boy.' We have another coffee drink called 'Donkin Out on Broadway.'" Kelley MacNally said.

"I think it's a great idea. It's a wonderful idea for sure," said Jared Ellis, customer.

Part of the goal is to educate people about these animals. The MacNallys say donkeys have excellent memories. They can remember people, places, and other donkeys for many years. And here, they'll have plenty of faces to remember.

Kelley and Brett MacNally want customers to experience what they experience every day.

"We don't get close to them like this, so this is special," said Laura Bennett, a customer. "I think it's very cool. Great for the kids, definitely."

The cafe has caught the attention of out-of-towners driving through or even biking by — because when you see these fellas hang out downtown, you've got to stop.

"It's unique. It's been amazing. People love it," Brett MacNally said.

The café is located on Broadway Street in downtown New Germany, close to the Dakota Rail Regional bike trail.

The MacNallys bring their donkeys to the cafe a few times a week. To find out when, you can check out their website.