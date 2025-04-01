New food at Target Field in 2025: Vinai, pickle pizza and more

Pickle pizza, walleye tacos and other new foods at Target Field for 2025

The Twins unveiled the newest food and beverage offerings for the 2025 season ahead of Thursday's home opener at Target Field.

From walleye tacos and SPAM sandwiches to boba tea and cookies, Target Field will have options for everyone.

Most people come to the ballpark for a classic — the hot dog and brat. New this year, Kramarczuk's is doing a brat sampler of smaller portions with a variety of flavored meats.

"I know it doesn't look like I've had a Kramarczuk's bratwurst before, but I haven't and I'll be honest with you, best thing I've had at the Taste of the Twins, all day," said Adam "Crisco" Zalusky, radio host at KS95.

Target Field's main concourse will also have two new marketplace-style concession areas, where fans walk up and grab the food of their choice, from burgers, hot dogs, cheese curds, nachos and more. Then they take it to a self-serve scanner to make their purchase.

Union Hmong Kitchen and Vinai owner and head chef, Yia Vang, has a new home at Target Field this year. You can find him in the Truly on Deck bar serving up sweet and sour pork. This is his fourth season partnering with the Twins, and he says he's thankful for a team that's investing back into the community.

"It's always really fun when we meet people and they're like, 'We haven't been to the restaurant yet, but we tried the food at the baseball stadium,' so that means a lot. It's like an extension of our arm that has all these different reaches," Vang said.

The Twins are also bringing back the Family Value Stands featuring food priced under $5.

Fans who purchase tickets for Legends Landing – sections S, T, U and V) get access to an all-you-can-eat "ballpark fare experience," according to the Twins.

Below is Target Field's full list of the newest food options:

TRULY ON DECK MARKET

Grilled SPAM Sandwich – Seared SPAM patty, caramelized onions and bacon on a toasted onion bun.

– Seared SPAM patty, caramelized onions and bacon on a toasted onion bun. Chopped Southwest Burger – Chopped beef patty, chorizo, jalapeño aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperjack cheese and queso fresco on a hoagie roll.

– Chopped beef patty, chorizo, jalapeño aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pepperjack cheese and queso fresco on a hoagie roll. Vinai – Sweet and sour fried pork featuring crispy fried pork tossed in sweet and sour sauce, served on a fresh cabbage slaw with fresh cucumbers and pickled carrots.

– Sweet and sour fried pork featuring crispy fried pork tossed in sweet and sour sauce, served on a fresh cabbage slaw with fresh cucumbers and pickled carrots. Keeper's Heart Spiced Honeycrisp – Keeper's Heart Rye whiskey with sweet and sour mix, hot honey Monin syrup and apple Monin syrup, topped with soda.

– Keeper's Heart Rye whiskey with sweet and sour mix, hot honey Monin syrup and apple Monin syrup, topped with soda. Keeper's Heart Vanilla Creamed Whiskey – Keeper's Heart Rye whiskey with vanilla creme Monin syrup and soda will bring you back in time to an old-fashioned soda fountain shop.

Vinai's Sweet & Sour Fried Pork WCCO

CUTWATER COCKTAIL BAR AT MINNIE & PAUL'S

Pizza Lucé – Dugout dill pickle pizza

GATE 34 AREA

Lord Fletcher's Walleye Tacos - Fresh seasoned walleye topped with napa cilantro slaw in tequila vinaigrette and Baja sauce.

- Fresh seasoned walleye topped with napa cilantro slaw in tequila vinaigrette and Baja sauce. 10,000 Lakes Bar - Select beverages from Carbliss (Black Raspberry, Lemon Lime, Peach, Pineapple, Mango and Watermelon) and Surfside (Iced Tea and Vodka, and Lemonade and Vodka).

- Select beverages from Carbliss (Black Raspberry, Lemon Lime, Peach, Pineapple, Mango and Watermelon) and Surfside (Iced Tea and Vodka, and Lemonade and Vodka). Official Fried Chicken - Hot Honey Chicken Tenders and Waffles, and a Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich will be available.

MAIN CONCOURSE

Kramarczuk's - Brat Sampler featuring locally-made Polish, bratwurst and cherry bomb sausages with grilled onions and sauerkraut on the side.

- Brat Sampler featuring locally-made Polish, bratwurst and cherry bomb sausages with grilled onions and sauerkraut on the side. Taco Libre debuts at Target Field with two offerings:

Machete – an 18" corn masa quesadilla with your choice of steak or chicken, lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese.

– an 18" corn masa quesadilla with your choice of steak or chicken, lettuce, sour cream and shredded cheese.

Rice Bowl – with your choice of steak or chicken and served with rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco.

– with your choice of steak or chicken and served with rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco. Niko Niko Boba will offer several boba tea flavors:

Hawaiian Fruit Tea – The best-selling refreshing fruit tea with black tea, ice, Hawaiian fruit tea syrup, peach syrup and water, and choice of boba.

– The best-selling refreshing fruit tea with black tea, ice, Hawaiian fruit tea syrup, peach syrup and water, and choice of boba.

Signature Milk Tea – Best-selling creamy black tea with Sun Moon Lake black tea, bubble tea powder and fructose, and choice of boba.

– Best-selling creamy black tea with Sun Moon Lake black tea, bubble tea powder and fructose, and choice of boba.

Strawberry Lemon Spritz – A caffeine-free, no-tea option with strawberry jam, lemon syrup, water and sparkling water, and choice of boba.

– A caffeine-free, no-tea option with strawberry jam, lemon syrup, water and sparkling water, and choice of boba. Grand Slam Shawarma - Marinated chicken in garlic sauce rolled up in flatbread, chopped pickles and roasted garlic mayo.

- Marinated chicken in garlic sauce rolled up in flatbread, chopped pickles and roasted garlic mayo. Roots for the Home Team Jalapeno Popper Salad/Flour Tortilla Wrap - A mix of quinoa, corn, zucchini, carrots, tomato, cilantro and red onions on top of mixed greens, served with a vegan cream cheese jalapeño dressing and chipotle croutons. Available select weekends Memorial Day through Labor Day.

- A mix of quinoa, corn, zucchini, carrots, tomato, cilantro and red onions on top of mixed greens, served with a vegan cream cheese jalapeño dressing and chipotle croutons. Available select weekends Memorial Day through Labor Day. Soul Bowl Caribe Bowl – Jerk BBQ chicken, sweet plantains, yellow rice and diced pineapples, garnished with green onions.

– Jerk BBQ chicken, sweet plantains, yellow rice and diced pineapples, garnished with green onions. Hrbek's Pork Tenderloin Sandwich - Crispy pork cutlet on a fresh bakery roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and ranch aioli.

- Crispy pork cutlet on a fresh bakery roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and ranch aioli. TokiDoki Wings - Wings with your choice of TokiDoki dry rub or Sweet TokiDoki wing sauce.

- Wings with your choice of TokiDoki dry rub or Sweet TokiDoki wing sauce. Cozy Cookie - Varieties include Chocolate Chip (also available gluten free and nut free), Cookie Monster, Golden Oreo, Red Velvet, S'mores and Chocolate cookies.