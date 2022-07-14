Neighbors recount deadly standoff in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- All day Thursday, 21st Avenue was taped off as an active investigation by the BCA. It was a scene that kept many in this neighborhood awake the night before.

"It was an unbelievable amount of sirens," said Delandry Holland, who lives in an apartment down the block from where the shooting happened, "I couldn't get any sleep because all the noise, the helicopters, the lights on, and it was just kind of chaotic."

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. A witness shot a cell phone video shot, which WCCO edited, showing the suspect breaking out his top floor window.

Seconds later one shot is fired, followed by another, which hit the man in the window. He later died at the hospital.

The broken window still visible from the street, along with a bullet hole. Minneapolis Police and SWAT said the shooting happened after 6 hours of attempting to resolve the situation through negotiations over a loud speaker, hoping the suspect would surrender.

"Probably every 20 minutes [SWAT] kept speaking, kept speaking," said Holland.

Holland says he's not surprised by the chaos in his neighborhood. He said it happens often.

"I'm trying to move now, I want to move back to the suburbs, it's just too much for me," said Holland.

Another neighbor who heard the gunshots this morning told WCCO the same thing: chaos around here is expected.

"It's normal out here," said Biniam Bmaru, who lives nearby.