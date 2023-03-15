Watch CBS News
Nearly half of Americans plan to celebrate St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day is Friday, so are you planning to celebrate?

A new survey shows 44% of American consumers are planning to celebrate.

Nearly a third say they'll get together with family and friends, and 27% plan to go out to eat or drink.

As far as what people say they're drinking, Gen Z and Millennial celebrators were shown to be nearly twice as likely to opt for hard seltzers for the holiday, compared to the more traditional beer option.

