Nearly half of Americans plan to celebrate St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick's Day is Friday, so are you planning to celebrate?
A new survey shows 44% of American consumers are planning to celebrate.
Nearly a third say they'll get together with family and friends, and 27% plan to go out to eat or drink.
As far as what people say they're drinking, Gen Z and Millennial celebrators were shown to be nearly twice as likely to opt for hard seltzers for the holiday, compared to the more traditional beer option.
