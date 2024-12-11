Naylor family taking one "last stand" with son Giacomo

One last family vacation is Giacomo Naylor's final wish

NEW BRIGHTON, MINN. — "I've known for 18 years that I was going to outlive my kids" said single-mother Liz Naylor.

Twenty-year-old Giacomo Naylor, Gianna Naylor, sixteen-year-old Lukas Naylor, and thirteen-year-old Isadora Naylor were all born with myotonic dystrophy — a genetic disorder that causes muscles to waste away.

"It's a disease that's a coin flip with every pregnancy" said Liz Naylor. "So it's a 50/50 shot and I struck gold with each of them".

Gianna Naylor passed away at age 16 — a loss that was tragic and beautiful according to Liz Naylor. "She was so determined to go out on her own terms and Giacomo Naylor is now doing the exact same thing."

But there's one thing Giacomo Naylor wants to do differently.

"I don't want to die in a hospital" Giacomo Naylor told his mother.

So, they're doing what the family loves to do the most, travel. Calling this road trip, "G's Last Stand".

"I've never been more ready for anything in my life!" Liz Naylor told WCCO. "It's going to be chilly in Philly."

From Philly, it's a tour of the southern states and even a few "haunted places" and Legolands at the request of Giacomo Naylor. The Naylor's will then take a tour of California and make their way back to Minnesota through Montana.

When asked what part he's most excited about, Giacomo Naylor said The Alamo and anywhere in the south, because it doesn't have snow. The Naylors and their personal care assistant, Isbella Olson, began their roughly month-long trip Wednesday in "Fortuna" — their '95 ford conversion van.

And yes, Gianna Naylor is with them in spirit.

Liz Naylor



"It's really hard to think about, but I'm trying to remind myself to stay in the present" said Olson.

"G's amazing, he's a rockstar and he's standing" said caretaker Seray Lansana.

"I think every time I come home I know it's the last time I'll see someone and usually you don't know who, but this time you know who it is" said Tina Richardson, Liz's sister who flew from New Zealand for one last hug.

Momma Bear Liz Naylor is also juggling grad school, a small business and her own non-profit called "My-Vida," helping foster healing.

"It's so hard to be sad when there's so much joy and love around us" Liz Naylor added. "Everybody should be able to leave this world with as much autonomy as much dignity, as much comfort and as much joy."

And there's one dream that "G' makes it through the whole trip.

