Native voters in Minneapolis stress importance of using voice

MINNEAPOLIS -- There's a major push this year by the Indigenous community in the Twin Cities to get more people to vote.

It's very apparent at Pow Wow Grounds Coffee Shop, which is near the Little Earth Community in south Minneapolis.

For a family from the Ojibwe nation, four generations are working together to push the importance of voting. We talked with Jolene Jones who is leading this charge, and several of her family members.

"A lot of our people never felt encouraged or embraced to vote, I'm trying to change that," Jones said. "We're trying to make it a tradition where our families bring their children with them, so their children can watch them vote, so they know it's their right."

There's a real feeling here that voting is a privilege - that many of us have not always had in this country.

"A lot of our ancestors, they died, they fought, they suffered to have this chance, so I don't want to let our ancestors down," Cassandra Holmes, Jones' niece, said.