Native American College Fair kicks off in St. Paul Friday

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The 2022 Native American College Fair is underway Friday in St. Paul.

The event, which goes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., is being held at the InterContinental Saint Paul Riverfront.

Organizers say the event "allows students to have meaningful conversation with representatives about college life, courses and admission and financial aid requirements."

As of last year, all colleges and universities participating in the event must offer Native American support on their campus.

The fair began in 2013 as a way to bring colleges, universities and training programs to Native American youth in the Twin Cities.

First published on October 14, 2022 / 10:32 AM

