Watch CBS News
Local News

National Weather Service simplifying its winter watches, warnings

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

National Weather Service fazing out wind chill alerts
National Weather Service fazing out wind chill alerts 01:45

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — We're still dealing with summertime heat this week, but the National Weather Service is already getting ready for some changes this winter.

As temperatures drop, you'll notice a new watch and warning when it turns dangerously cold.

"The idea is fewer headlines, so when you see something, it should hopefully really grab your attention," said Mike Griesinger, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen.

As a part of their Hazard Simplification Project, certain watches, warnings and advisories are being adjusted so they're easier for you to understand.

"If you count it up, we're somewhere around 125 products the Weather Service can issue," Griesinger said.

Starting this October, you'll no longer see "Wind Chill" alerts. Instead, they'll become Extreme Cold Watches and Warnings, or Cold Weather Advisories.

"It doesn't matter if it's minus 30 (degrees Fahrenheit) because it's 15-below with a 15 mph wind, or if it's just flat minus 30. Minus 30 is cold and dangerous with or without wind," he said.

Also changing this year, Hard Freeze Watches and Warnings will be consolidated into the already existing Freeze Watches and Warnings.

Even further down the road, Griesinger said the term "advisory" will be going away, too.

"The term 'advisory' creates a lot of headache, so that's kind of the reason we're just kind of starting the process of just kind of falling back from that," he said. "We've been doing the products we have and all that for decades now, so it just takes a while to kind of change those processes and procedures that are in place and what everybody knows."

Griesinger says they received input from emergency managers, health officials and climatologists before making the changes.

He hopes this will make it easier for decision-makers like school superintendents to prepare for the elements. 

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.