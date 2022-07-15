Minnesota readies for new mental health emergency line 988 set to launch nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS -- Anyone in a mental health crisis in Minnesota starting on Saturday can connect to support by dialing or texting 988, a new three-digit revamp of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline that's part of a nationwide effort to make it easier for people to reach resources.

"The three-digit number has been in the making at the national level for several years now so to have this moment be here—we're really excited," said Emily Lindeman, suicide prevention coordinator at the Minnesota Department of Health, which has overseen see the transition.

The 10-digit, 1-800 number will still be available for individuals in crisis, but the purpose of the shorter dialing code is to improve the system nationwide by making it accessible. Dialing 988 is much easier to remember, like 911 but for mental health emergencies. The change comes as pandemic has exacerbated mental health needs. The number of suicide deaths and the suicide rate in Minnesota has increased consistently for 20 years, the state's health department said.

A network of lifeline call centers across the country field the calls, including four in Minnesota. If state-based centers are at capacity, the calls may be routed to national back-up centers.

Fewer than half of public health officials nationwide surveyed recently by the Rand Organization said they were confident their jurisdiction was prepared for the funding, staff and infrastructure needed to implement 988.

But Minnesota has been preparing, Lindeman said, for the launch and a potential increase in call volumes—experts believe the ease of dialing 988 will trigger a surge.

Congress approved legislation two years ago with a $432 million federal investment to implement the change. But states vary in their own funding, according to the National Academy for State Health Policy.

The Minnesota Legislature initially approved $1.3 million and received additional federal dollars, but the legislature this past session did not sign off $8.6 million in supplemental funding for this fiscal year to expand capacity to meet an anticipated increase in demand.

That concerns Sue Abderholden, executive director of NAMI Minnesota, who worries that will mean less calls originating in Minnesota being answered by the Minnesota-based crisis counselors. She hopes the legislature will approve the funds next year.

"Part of the idea with 988 is we would connect people to resources in their community," she said. "So if this call goes into another state they aren't going to know the resources in Minnesota, so people aren't going to connected to the services that they need."

Lindeman said MDH will closely monitor call volumes to gauge legislative funding requests in the future.

Right now, the Minnesota Department of Health says Minnesota has an in-state answer rate—those calls that reach the state's four call centers—of 77%. That's up significantly from 2020, when it was just 10%, according to statistics compiled by the national lifeline.

Minnesota's goal is answering more 90% of in-state calls.

There is no geolocation service with 988, so if someone with a Florida area code who dials 988 while living Minnesota, the call will connect to Florida resources. The Federal Communications Commission geolocation in May had a hearing to discuss geolocation, which Abderholden hopes will someday be a reality.

But despite any challenges with the launch, Abderholden still praises the change and encourages individuals who need it to use the resource.

"Yes, we think there will be some bumps in the road, yes your call might be answered by someone outside the state of Minnesota," she said. "But it's still important to connect to that resource so don't be afraid to dial 988."