National Night Out unites Twin Cities communities

MINNEAPOLIS – National Night Out, also known as Night to Unite, brings communities together every summer.

"It is a day we look forward to," said St. Paul Police Department Interim Chief Jeremy Ellison "Our officers will go to over 200 parties tonight."

For Chief Ellison, National Night Out is about connection that makes neighborhoods safer.

"The more positive events like we're having tonight the less crime there is in their neighborhood," said Ellison "It really does help lower the crime rate."

For Priscilla St. Aubin, it's just a fun time.

"It's a way of socializing with people," said St. Aubin.

And a reminder that people are looking out for each other.

"You find out how nice people really are and that makes a big difference," she said.

And there were plenty of reasons to smile in north Minneapolis, from dance performances to a concert from the MacPhail Northside Youth Orchestra.

"We're a tuition-free orchestra grades 7-12," said Elizabeth Winslow. "Most live in north or used to live in north and they're connected to the communities."

CBS

Over in Loring Park, neighbors shared a meal and ideas for a safer neighborhood.

"You think the problems are so large and there's nothing we can do," said Kevin Winge of the Woman's Club of Minneapolis. "There are things we can do, and the added value is we get to meet our neighbors at the same time."

And interim MPD Chief Amelia Huffman agrees.

"It's really great to have an opportunity to hear what's on people's minds," said Huffman "Anything that gets people out connecting with their neighbors, building relationships, it makes us all feel better."

Interim Chief Huffman says there were hundreds of events across the city. She said people asked about staffing and expressed concerns about crime. But also said they were appreciative to connect with officers.