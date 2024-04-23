Pelosi says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "should resign"

Israeli plans for Rafah invasion continue Israel hits Rafah with airstrikes as plans for ground invasion continue 04:52

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi said she believes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "should resign," criticizing the Israeli leader's aggressive response in Gaza to Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, and saying Netanyahu has been an obstacle to peace "for years."

Pelosi made the remarks in an interview with Irish public broadcaster Raidió Teilifís Éireann during a visit to Ireland. Democrats, including President Biden, have grown increasingly critical of Netanyahu's leadership as Israel continues its assault on Gaza.

"We recognize Israel's right to protect itself," Pelosi told the Irish outlet. "We reject the policy and the practice of Netanyahu. Terrible. What could be worse than what he has done in response? First of all, the exposures. His intelligence person resigned — he should resign. He's ultimately responsible."

Asked if Netanyahu is a "block" to peace, Pelosi said "he has been for years."

"I don't know whether he's afraid of peace, incapable of peace, or just doesn't want peace," Pelosi said. "But he has been an obstacle to the two-state solution, I emphasize the word, 'solution.'"

Pelosi also recently called on the Biden administration to halt weapons transfers to Israel.

Pelosi isn't the only prominent Democrat calling for new leadership in Israel. Last month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Netanyahu has "lost his way," and called for elections to choose a new government.

Like most Democrats, Pelosi initially expressed strong support for Israel as it responded to Hamas' brutal Oct. 7 terror attack and kidnapping of Israeli citizens. But reports and images of civilian death and despair in Gaza, and Netanyahu's unwillingness to scale back the attacks, have prompted increasing tensions between the U.S. and Israeli leadership. An increasing number of Americans say Mr. Biden should encourage Israel to cease its actions in Gaza.

The Senate on Tuesday advanced a foreign aid package that provides an additional $26.4 billion to Israel, after the House approved the $95 billion in foreign aid in the form of four individual bills over the weekend.