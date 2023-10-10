Biden remains committed to two-state solution amid Israel-Hamas war, national security spokesman says

The Biden administration remains committed to a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, John Kirby, told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday, four days after Hamas militants launched a large-scale attack on Israel.

"Obviously, in these early hours after this dreadful, reprehensible set of terrorist attacks by Hamas, we want to make sure that the Israeli people know that we are supporting them, that they have this right to defend themselves, that they will get the security they need to do so," Kirby said. "So in these early hours, that's really where our focus is, but that doesn't mean that we're abandoning the idea of a two-state solution."

Kirby said President Biden believes an independent state for Palestine and an independent state for the Israelis "remains the best path forward for peace and security" in the Middle East.

"It's something that we've been working on since day one of this administration, and we'll keep doing that," Kirby said.

Officials said more than 1,600 people have been killed since the Hamas militant group launched the surprise assault on Israel from Gaza early Saturday.

At least 11 Americans are among the dead, and that number is expected to grow, Kirby said. A "number" of Americans also remain unaccounted for, he said.

"Sadly, we have to accept the grim possibility that some of those Americans who are unaccounted for could be of those that are being held hostage by Hamas," Kirby said, adding that the safety and security of Americans overseas is a top priority for Mr. Biden.

Hamas is believed to be holding scores of hostages after the militant group, long designated a terrorist organization by Israel and the United States, launched their assault. Israel's Government Press Office said on Sunday that Hamas took more than 100 people hostage.

In the wake of the assault, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said he ordered a "complete siege" of the Gaza Strip, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel "will exact a price that will be remembered" by Hamas "and Israel's other enemies for decades to come."

Kirby said that while the United States is focused on making sure Israeli forces "have what they need" to defend themselves and take offensive actions, "nobody wants to see ... any more innocent civilians hurt on either side."

"We believe that certainly while Israel has this right to defend itself and we respect that, of course, we also know that Israel, like us, has shared values, shared interests, belief in the rule of law, and that we're stronger together when we observe that rule of law," said Kirby.