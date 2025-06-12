Most suicides in Minnesota occur in June, research shows

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Minnesota shared statistical data showing most suicides occur in June.

"It is really nerve-wracking," said David Goehl-Manolis, a suicide prevention coordinator for NAMI Minnesota, who remembers seeing a family member in distress. "At the time, I thought I knew about mental illness, and my worry for my family member paralyzed me."

A former school educator, he now aims to teach the public.

"Some people think that the holiday season has the most number of suicides, and the summer, there's fewer. Statistics show it's the opposite," Goehl-Manolis said.

He's referring to a 2023 University of Pennsylvania study.

"From a suicide prevention perspective, I don't think 'why' is really important," Goehl-Manolis said when asked why he thinks that is. He also emphasized that there's no "safe" time of year when it comes to suicide.

In a release last month, the Minnesota Department of Health says the suicide rate in Minnesota stayed about the same in 2024 when compared to 2023, according to preliminary data.

"That has not happened in almost two decades. It seems to be plateauing," said Goehl-Manolis.

The data also shows those under 25 in Minnesota are seeing lower suicide rates.

"Talk with people. It's okay to talk with the person who is struggling," Goehl-Manolis said. "People can recover. There's always a light."

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.