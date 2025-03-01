Muslims across Minnesota gather as the first day of Ramadan ends

Muslims across Minnesota come together for the start of Ramadan

For Muslims across the world, the holy month of Ramadan has begun, and Muslims across Minnesota have started their daily fasts.

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad.

From sunrise to sunset, Muslims will refrain from eating and drinking, embarking on 30 days of prayer, reflection, and spiritual growth.

The act of fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

Inside Minneapolis' Tawfiq Islamic Center on Saturday evening, Imam Nasir Hamza was front and center— hands raised in position to lead prayer. In this moment he is guiding his congregation through the most sacred act of worship during Ramadan.

Hamza says this month is about more than just fasting. "Most of Ramadan is also a time for us to reflect time to refresh our faith."

A significant part of Ramadan is being in community, sharing a meal, increased worship and focusing on raising funds for families in need.

"It's one of the most beloved deeds to god to share what you have," Hamza said.

For the next 30 days, Muslims will continue their journey of spiritual reflection and growth. Muslims will prepare for Eid-al-Fitr, one of two major Muslims holidays.