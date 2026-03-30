Man, 19, accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old boy inside Burnsville apartment

A 19-year-old man is charged with second-degree intentional murder after a boy died in a shooting at a Burnsville, Minnesota, apartment complex last month, according to court documents.

The state filed the complaint against Da'Carri Rennel Hood of St. Paul, Minnesota, in Dakota County on Feb. 26.

Police said the shooting happened during the evening of Feb. 9 at the Glen at Burnsville apartments. Officers initially responded to the complex around 10:33 p.m. for a report of gunshots heard in a hallway, according to court documents.

The complaint said the officers found a 14-year-old boy, identified as Charles Moore, lying face down in the hallway near a spent 9mm casing. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A witness told police six people were in a vehicle outside the complex, according to court documents. Five people got out and approached a building within the complex where a male, whose age wasn't disclosed, was waiting for them.

Some of the group went into a stairwell where Richardson and another male, whose age also wasn't disclosed, were standing with guns in their hands, at their sides, the complaint said. Two more people went into the stairwell and one said, "Oh s***." Moore and another individual ran toward the front of the building, and Hood and another male ran after them, according to court documents.

The witness heard around three to four gunshots before exiting the building, the complaint said.

Shortly after the incident, according to court documents, someone could see Hood leaving the building with a gun in his hand and hear him saying he shot Moore because Moore "upped" a gun on him, and that it was either "him or me."

A witness also heard Hood saying, "I killed somebody, I'm going to jail," court documents said.

The complaint did not say whether there was a gun with Moore when he was found.

The Dakota County Attorney's Office said Hood was arrested on Friday and made his first court appearance on Monday. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison.