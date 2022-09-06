Multiple black bear sightings reported near Oakdale
OAKDALE, Minn. -- People living near the Oakdale City Hall are on the lookout for a black bear.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says they've gotten multiple reports of a sighting. The Department of Natural Resources responded to the area on Monday night, and the state patrol sent a helicopter, but no bear was found.
The DNR says black bears are rarely aggressive.
If you do have an encounter with a black bear, back away while keeping an eye on it. Do not turn and run, the DNR says.
For more information about living with bears in Minnesota, click here.
