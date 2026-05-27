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Accused Medicaid fraudster who jumped from balcony to avoid arrest ruled flight risk

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
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Anthony Bettin,
Adam Duxter
Adam Duxter
Reporter
Born and raised in Metro Detroit - Adam's journalism career has taken him across the Midwest. He and his wife settled in Minnesota in the fall of 2021.
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Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

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One of 15 people charged in connection with alleged Medicaid fraud schemes in Minnesota that officials say pilfered more than $90 million in taxpayer money has been ruled a flight risk.

During an arraignment and detention hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered 32-year-old Muhammad Omar of Roseville, Minnesota, to remain detained as his case progresses.

Omar was spotlighted by federal officials when the charges were announced. The FBI said he jumped from a fourth-story balcony to try to avoid arrest and was arrested hours later. 

Omar and a partner, Ibrahim Abdi, are accused of bilking Minnesota's Housing and Stabilization Services program out of $3.2 million, fraudulently claiming the funds were for two healthcare facilities in the Twin Cities. Prosecutors said for four months in 2023, the two billed HSS for providing services to a dead person.

Prosecutors also said Omar used Medicaid dollars to buy property in Kenya. He appeared in court last week and was ordered to remain in custody until Wednesday's hearing.

According to federal officials, the $90-million ploy in Omar allegedly participated involved seven different state-managed Medicaid programs. HSS shut down last year amid exploitation by alleged fraudsters.

Since the start of President Trump's second term, his administration has cited fraud to defer hundreds of millions of dollars in federal Medicaid funding to Minnesota.

Conor Wight, WCCO Staff and Aki Nace contributed to this report.

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