Pedestrian fatally struck by snow plow at MSP Airport parking lot

A man died Tuesday night when a snow plow struck him in a parking lot at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, authorities say.

The MSP Airport Police says it responded to the LSG Sky Chefs facility on the 3100 block of East 73rd Street just south of Terminal 2 shortly after 7:30 p.m. A 911 call reported a pedestrian had been run over.

The victim is believed to be a 47-year-old man.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting MSP Airport Police in the investigation.