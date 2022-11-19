Watch CBS News
MSP Airport anticipating influx of travelers over Thanksgiving holdiay

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is anticipating tens of thousands of travelers throughout the course of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The peak travel day will be Wednesday, officials said, with an anticipated 32,300 passengers moving through the airport's security checkpoints.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the second busiest day with 32,200 passengers. 

According to AAA, more than 4.5 million Americans will travel by air over the 10-day Thanksgiving travel period. That figure is up 8% compared to last year.

