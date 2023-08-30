Watch CBS News
MPD: Missing 12-year-old girl's phone last pinged in St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are seeking the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

According to police, Lucia Valentina Chavez was last seen Tuesday evening at her home on the 3400 block of Lincoln Street Northeast.

Chavez's cell phone was last pinged just before midnight in St. Paul near Forest Street and Minnehaha Avenue. The phone has since run out of battery or was turned off, police said.

Police say Chavez is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has waist-length dark brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black shorts with a pink tank top.

Chavez is known to frequent areas in south Minneapolis, including parks in the area and the Target on Lake Street. She is familiar with public transportation.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers

