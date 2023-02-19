Watch CBS News
MPD make arrest in overnight hit-and-run incident that injured woman

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis Police Department says a 25-year-old man is in custody following an overnight hit-and-run incident.

According to police, the incident occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Fourth Street North and First Avenue North in downtown Minneapolis. There, a motorist struck a woman crossing the intersection and fled the area.

When police attempted a traffic stop, the motorist fled and a pursuit began. The motorist later crashed into a parked vehicle near Sixth Street North and First Avenue North, and that's where the suspect was arrested and booked into jail on an outstanding warrant for murder and fleeing police.

There were two people in the parked vehicle that was struck, but they reported no injuries.

The woman struck at the intersection was treated by police officers at the scene until emergency medical crews arrived. She's being treated at Hennepin Healthcare for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating. 

First published on February 19, 2023 / 1:10 PM

