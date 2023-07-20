City council votes down rebuilding MPD 3rd Precinct at previous site; some in community declare victory

Some in Third Precinct celebrate halt on original plans to build new MPD headquarters

MINNEAPOLIS – Some Minneapolis police officers will not be based in the neighborhood they serve, thanks to a recently-announced development regarding the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct.

Three years ago, rioters set fire to the precinct following the police murder of George Floyd, and vandals ransacked the building. At first, the city planned to rebuild in south Minneapolis, but after an outcry from residents, officers will now be headquartered in Century Plaza downtown.

And on Thursday morning, the Minneapolis City Council approved a motion that would eliminate the site of the former 3rd Precinct building from any further consideration as any kind of police facility or function. The vote was 12-1, with only Vice President Linea Palmisano voting in opposition.

For a long time, the options appeared clear -- build a new police 3rd Precinct site where its charred remains still stand, or build on a vacant lot about four blocks north. Many people who live and work in the 3rd Precinct consider the move a victory.

"You could see why that would be attractive from a government standpoint, but the community I think rightfully recognized that they didn't have to accept a binary choice," Minnesota City Council member Jeremiah Ellison said.

Ellison represents neighborhoods on the city's north side, but understands why those in the 3rd Precinct were hesitant to pick one of the city's two choices when surveyed.

"I think that's why you're seeing folks say we want to move away from that, don't tell us where this thing needs to go. Let's first decide what it should be," Ellison said.

Until then, Century Plaza is where the precinct will be headquartered, in the city's 1st Precinct. It's currently being remodeled to house those officers starting next summer. But by next winter, 3rd Precinct officers will temporarily join them.

The building is just a few blocks from the 3rd Precinct's border, as well as highways that police say will allow for a quick response to emergency calls to the south side.

While the move has Mayor Jacob Frey's support, he still wants those who work and live in the 3rd Precinct to have something closer.

"I've said all along and I continue to say, we need a 3rd Precinct or a community safety hub within the 3rd Precinct," Frey said. "I think that's important for the residents that they get the necessary service that they deserve."

The other proposed site, four blocks from the old precinct, could become a community center and job training facility.