MPD: 1 seriously wounded after altercation leads to gunfire

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man was seriously injured in an overnight shooting.

According to police, officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 3 a.m. on the 2500 block of Ogema Place. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

"Preliminary information indicates that an altercation escalated to gunfire," police said.

No arrests have been announced. Police are investigating.

First published on November 1, 2022 / 9:31 AM

