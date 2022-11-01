MPD: 1 seriously wounded after altercation leads to gunfire

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man was seriously injured in an overnight shooting.

According to police, officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 3 a.m. on the 2500 block of Ogema Place. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.

RELATED: 1-on-1 with MPD chief nominee Brian O'Hara

"Preliminary information indicates that an altercation escalated to gunfire," police said.

CBS

No arrests have been announced. Police are investigating.