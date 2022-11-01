MPD: 1 seriously wounded after altercation leads to gunfire
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man was seriously injured in an overnight shooting.
According to police, officers responded to the report of a shooting just before 3 a.m. on the 2500 block of Ogema Place. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds.
"Preliminary information indicates that an altercation escalated to gunfire," police said.
No arrests have been announced. Police are investigating.
