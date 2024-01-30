MPCA to reveal 20-year Twin Cities waste management plan Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twin Cities have a trash problem. State leaders say at the rate the cities are generating garbage, landfill space will run out.

It's why the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has a plan to reduce waste in the state.

In just one year, the amount of garbage going into our metro landfills has increased 30%, which means at some point, those landfills are going to fill up.

READ MORE: With incinerator's planned closure, what's the future of trash in Hennepin County?

That's the driving force behind the MPCA's 20-year Metropolitan Solid Waste Management Policy Plan. Leaders in the industry plan to share the final guidelines of the plan this morning.

Each year, 3.3 million tons of waste is made in the Twin Cities, and two-thirds of the trash that ends up in our landfills could be recycled or reused.

According to the MPCA, trash that piles up in landfills releases harmful pollution into our air, land and water.

READ MORE: 62% of food thrown out by Minnesotans could be eaten or at least donated, MPCA says

The 20-year plan aims to reduce waste impacts with short-term and long-term solutions to the metro's trash management challenges.

This has been in the works for quite some time. Last summer, MPCA shared a draft of the plan and worked with residents, businesses and local governments to develop the final set of 70 recommendations.

MPCA leaders and other organizations will release the report at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.