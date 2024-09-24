Watch CBS News
2 dead in southeastern Minnesota head-on crash

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. — Two people died, including a teenage boy, in a southeastern Minnesota crash Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 10:48 a.m. on Highway 218 at the intersection of 140th Street in Mower County.

A 25-year-old woman from Rockwell, Iowa, driving a Ford Transit Van northbound on the highway collided head-on with a 17-year-old Austin boy driving a Kia Optima in the opposite direction. 

Both drivers died in the crash. 

The report from the Minnesota State Patrol says at least one person had not been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but did not say who.

Neither driver has been identified.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

