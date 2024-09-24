2 dead in southeastern Minnesota head-on crash

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. — Two people died, including a teenage boy, in a southeastern Minnesota crash Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 10:48 a.m. on Highway 218 at the intersection of 140th Street in Mower County.

A 25-year-old woman from Rockwell, Iowa, driving a Ford Transit Van northbound on the highway collided head-on with a 17-year-old Austin boy driving a Kia Optima in the opposite direction.

Both drivers died in the crash.

The report from the Minnesota State Patrol says at least one person had not been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but did not say who.

Neither driver has been identified.