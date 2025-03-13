Police searching for suspect in Mounds View shooting, say he is "armed and dangerous"

Twin Cities police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Mounds View Police Department says officers were called to the 2100 block of Buckingham Lane on a report of a man who had been shot shortly after 12 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities set up a perimeter to attempt to locate the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Alex Robert Quevedo-Holmes. Due to the violent nature of the crime, police issued a shelter-in-place alert and area schools delayed dismissal.

Alex Robert Quevedo-Holmes BCA

Police describe Quevedo-Holmes as 6-feet 2-inches tall and around 168 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Mounds View police say a firearm was recovered and investigators are "processing multiple scenes."

Authorities consider Quevedo-Holmes armed and dangerous and ask anyone who sees him not to approach him and call 911 immediately.