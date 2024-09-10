Watch CBS News
Dump truck driver dies in fiery north Twin Cities crash

By Riley Moser

MOUNDS VIEW, Minn. — A dump truck driver is dead following a fiery crash in the north metro early Tuesday afternoon.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the driver lost control of his dump truck and went off the roadway near the intersection of Highway 10 and Interstate 35W around 12:45 p.m. The truck crashed into some trees before catching on fire. 

Bystanders attempted to get the driver out of the cab but were unsuccessful.

The driver, who has yet to be identified, died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities say no other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

