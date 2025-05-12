Watch CBS News
Local News

2 found shot dead inside Mounds View home, police say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Time running out on Minnesota budget talks, and more headlines
Time running out on Minnesota budget talks, and more headlines 04:43

Police in Mounds View, Minnesota, are investigating after two people were found dead inside a residence on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a welfare check call just before 8 p.m. off Greenwood Drive, a few blocks southwest of Mounds View City Hall.

They arrived to see "someone exhibiting signs of trauma inside" the home, police say, and found the victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers also found a gun inside.

Police are still investigating, but say there's no threat to the public.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.