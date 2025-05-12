2 found shot dead inside Mounds View home, police say

Time running out on Minnesota budget talks, and more headlines

Time running out on Minnesota budget talks, and more headlines

Police in Mounds View, Minnesota, are investigating after two people were found dead inside a residence on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a welfare check call just before 8 p.m. off Greenwood Drive, a few blocks southwest of Mounds View City Hall.

They arrived to see "someone exhibiting signs of trauma inside" the home, police say, and found the victims with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers also found a gun inside.

Police are still investigating, but say there's no threat to the public.