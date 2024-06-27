Mounds of flood-damaged items continue to grow in Mankato

Clean up continues in Mankato area after flooding damages homes

Clean up continues in Mankato area after flooding damages homes

Clean up continues in Mankato area after flooding damages homes

MANKATO, Minn. — Piles of items continued to grow Thursday at the flood-damaged debris drop-off site on the north side of Mankato.

Items range from wood to carpet, to couches and toys.

"Lot of mess," said Arlene Peters, who lives in southwest Mankato.

Peters' son, James Peters, added his mother's flood-damaged mattress to the ever-growing mounds of household waste. Last week, 16 inches of water filled the basement of Arlene Peters' southwest Mankato home.

"Normally, I don't get water in my basement, but it came so fast," said Arlene Peters.

It was an unwelcome surprise for Peters to come home to Sunday after a trip up north.

"Not very happy," said Peters.

While Lorna Kumar's son, Nathan Steckman, only had two inches of water in his home near the Blue Earth and Minnesota rivers, he's here dropping off just one of many loads of flood-damaged items.

"I had to rip out the floor. We had a lot of damage," said Steckman.

"Curtains, picture frames, there might be a couple of blankets in there," said Kumar.

Despite the damage to their homes and property, both Peters and Steckman said they are fortunate.

"It could have been a lot worse. My heart goes out to everybody that's underwater right now," said Steckman.

They hope for a swift recovery for friends and neighbors.