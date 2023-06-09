Mound secures $10.3 million to clean drinking water, but fix will take years and millions more

MOUND, Minn. -- Families living in Mound are one step closer to clean drinking water, but a solution is still years away.

Over two years ago, the city alerted residents the water supply had too much of a naturally-occurring element in it that can pose a health risk.

Since then, people have been on their own, buying bottled water or filters. Now, the state is pitching in to help.

Turning on the tap in Mound brings some trepidation for people living there, like Lisa Rosenthal.

"The biggest problem is the manganese and, you know, it's a health risk, so the water is not drinkable," Rosenthal said.

While they may not drink the water, people use it to wash their hands and bathe. She was able to add an expensive filtration system to her home after learning about the issue in early 2021. Her household still buys bottled water for drinking and worries about those who are on a fixed income.

"There are people out there, I'm not even sure what they're doing for clean water right now," Rosenthal said.

The city turned to the lawmakers for infrastructure updates and to build a filtration plant. Knowing with its already high water bills, outside funding was their only chance.

"We're excited to be able to begin the process of solving the problem," said City Manager Eric Hoversten.

The legislature approved a portion of the total ask of $36 million. The funding almost didn't happen. It was at $10.3 million, got kicked down to $3 million, pulled all together, and then passed at the original amount of $10.3 million.

"Ups and downs and ups and downs of emotions. But that last chunk, and that last $10.3 [million], that was a really good signal to our community here that the state and the funding is coming and they're behind us," said Mayor Jason Holt.

The mayor and city manager acknowledge they're far from the finish line.

"Certainly it's not as comfortable as having all of the money you need in your pocket at the front end, but it's a reasonable approach," Hoversten said.

The initial dollars will go to less visible parts of the overall project: design work and a water main reconfiguration. More will be needed to supply clean drinking water to homes. For other people in the community advocating for the fix, it's a mix of emotions.

"Gratitude for sure. But it is disappointing that it's only $10.3 million because every day that we wait and every day that we don't have the funding, the project ends up costing more," Rosenthal said.

Still, she's hopeful this start will propel the project forward.

"I'm hoping that the wheels in motion will encourage other people to finance this project and they'll see the importance of doing that," Rosenthal said.

The city estimates it will take another four years to fix the problem, and that's if they continue to get additional funding each year. The mayor is working with congressional leaders to secure $4 million more this year. The state health department reports nearly 70 other communities have also notified residents about elevated levels:

Click here for more information on manganese in drinking water, and click here for more information on Mound's plan.