"He will never be forgotten": Family, friends, community work to keep Eli Hart's name and memory alive one year later

Community works to keep Eli Hart’s name and memory alive one year later

Community works to keep Eli Hart’s name and memory alive one year later

Community works to keep Eli Hart’s name and memory alive one year later

MOUND, Minn. -- Family members, friends and community members are all working to keep Eli Hart's name and memory alive, one year after his death.

On May 20, 2022, Hart's biological mother, Julissa Thaler, shot and killed the six-year-old in the backseat of her car. In the months to follow, Thaler would be charged, tried, convicted and sentenced to life in prison. News of the tragedy and custody battle leading to it gripped the Mound community.

One year later, Eli is constantly on the mind of his father, Tory, as well as Tory's wife Josie Josephson.

"[We think about Eli] every single day," Josephson said. "Every day. There's not a day we don't. There's not a day we don't talk about him."

"Even while sleeping," Hart said.

Tory Hart had been petitioning Dakota County for custody of Eli prior to his son's death. In the months to follow, he would sue Dakota County for wrongful death – a civil suit that's still ongoing.

"Something definitely needs to change," said Nikita Kronberg, Hart's former foster mother. "This should never, ever ever happen to anyone. It should have never happened to us."

MORE: Eli Hart's Former Foster Mom Says She Feared Him Returning To His Mother's Custody

Kronberg says her hope is for Eli's story to influence change in the system.

"[I think about Eli] every minute of the day. Every second, probably," she said.

Those who loved Eli say they continue to hold his memory close while continuing to grieve his loss.

"Healing is something that we work on every day," Josephson said. "Life doesn't slow down when something like this happens. Everyone else's life that doesn't know you or passes you on the street, their life still keeps going. You kind of feel like you're lost. You are broken and in pieces, you're trying to find those pieces and put them back together - and everyone's just rushing by you on their day-to-day life. It's hard to figure out where you're at and figure out the next step forward."

A community's promise

As news of Eli's death resonated in Mound, the city of less than 10,000 Eli called home as a Shirley Hills Elementary School student.

"Eli was in my daughter's classroom," said Ben Colianni of Mound. "We wanted to do something."

Colianni, along with a small group of others from Mound, began brainstorming ideas for a public memorial. Eventually, city leadership proposed the idea of a playground redesign at Surfside Park. It wouldn't be cheap – the group of volunteers would need to raise more than $200,000. Nevertheless, they were committed.

The group would form the Eli Hart Foundation, securing status as a 501c3, and set out on a fundraising journey. As they approach the one-year mark of Eli's death, they're nearly halfway to their ultimate goal.

MORE: Non-profit group releases renderings for "Eli Hart Playground" in Mound but needs more help

On Saturday, May 20, they plan to host a silent auction at the Mound American Legion. Open to the public with a suggested donation of $10, the event will feature live music and donated items for bid. Should the group reach their fundraising goal by the end of the summer, they could break ground and complete the Eli Hart Memorial Playground by the end of October.

"I think it's finding something negative and turning it into a positive," said co-founder Tiffany Beitler. "I couldn't stop myself from doing something. I just had to do something. I still feel that way when I think about it."

"We're just kind of in awe of what (the foundation has) done," Josephson said. "We can imagine Eli on every piece of that equipment... Hopefully, those kids who knew