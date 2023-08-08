Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist walks away from dramatic crash on I-35W

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist survives dramatic crash on I-35W
Motorcyclist survives dramatic crash on I-35W 00:38

MINNEAPOLIS -- A motorcyclist flew off their bike on Interstate 35W Tuesday morning, but walked away without any injuries.

9c61f57f298717824e5b6de857aa38ea-6.jpg
MnDot
screenshot-2023-08-08-115755.png
MnDot
9c61f57f298717824e5b6de857aa38ea-8.jpg
MnDot

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that at approximately 9:36 a.m., a motorcycle traveling southbound on I-35W near Lake Street swerved to avoid crashing into a vehicle, lost control and crashed the motorcycle. 

RELATED: SUV driver rams squad vehicles, slams into parked vehicle while fleeing officers in north Minneapolis

The driver did not suffer any injuries. However, the motorcycle is significantly damaged. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 12:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.