Motorcyclist walks away from dramatic crash on I-35W

MINNEAPOLIS -- A motorcyclist flew off their bike on Interstate 35W Tuesday morning, but walked away without any injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that at approximately 9:36 a.m., a motorcycle traveling southbound on I-35W near Lake Street swerved to avoid crashing into a vehicle, lost control and crashed the motorcycle.

The driver did not suffer any injuries. However, the motorcycle is significantly damaged.