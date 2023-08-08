Motorcyclist walks away from dramatic crash on I-35W
MINNEAPOLIS -- A motorcyclist flew off their bike on Interstate 35W Tuesday morning, but walked away without any injuries.
The Minnesota State Patrol reported that at approximately 9:36 a.m., a motorcycle traveling southbound on I-35W near Lake Street swerved to avoid crashing into a vehicle, lost control and crashed the motorcycle.
The driver did not suffer any injuries. However, the motorcycle is significantly damaged.
