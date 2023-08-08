SUV driver rams squad vehicles, slams into parked vehicle while fleeing officers in north Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – Dramatic video shows the aftermath of a major crash early Monday evening in north Minneapolis.

A witness says police were chasing a motorist in a black SUV when the fleeing driver slammed into a red car parked near North Penn and Glenwood avenues at about 5 p.m., causing it to wrap around a pole. The car's owner was not hurt.

According to police, Minneapolis police officers and Hennepin County deputies located a 36-year-old man who had a second-degree assault warrant for his arrest. As detectives in unmarked squad cars attempted to conduct mobile surveillance, they say the man began to drive erratically through residential neighborhoods.

When the driver stopped, several Hennepin County deputies attempted to apprehend him, police said. However, the driver rammed and immobilized two squad vehicles. The driver then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officers later learned the driver violently crashed into the parked, unoccupied vehicle and fled on foot. The man was "quickly located" and taken into custody, police said. The man was booked in jail on his existing warrant as well as pending assault charges for allegedly ramming the squad vehicles, police said.

Two detectives and a task force officer from the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office were taken to the hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.