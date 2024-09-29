Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist crashes in Maplewood during chase, injuring himself and 3 others

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 29, 2024
WCCO digital update: Morning of Sept. 29, 2024 01:11

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — A man is fighting for his life after crashing while leading authorities on a chase in the north metro Saturday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it initiated a pursuit of the motorcyclist near Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 8 in Forest Lake around 9:20 p.m.

The pursuit on the ground ended a short time later once a state patrol aircraft took over following the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist continued to travel at a high rate of speed before eventually crashing into a Toyota Highlander in the area of Interstate 35E and Roselawn Avenue in Maplewood, the state patrol says.

The motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man from Hibbing, suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the crash report. 

The driver and two passengers of the Toyota all suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening and were not hospitalized.

As a result of the crash, southbound I-35E between Little Canada Road and Highway 36 was temporarily closed.

The Minnesota State Patrol did not say why they began pursuing the motorcyclist in the first place.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.