Motorcyclist killed in multi-vehicle crash in Parkers Prairie, state patrol says

A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday morning in east-central Minnesota.

It happened at 11:10 a.m. in Parkers Prairie in Otter Tail County, located about 20 miles north of Alexandria, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The motorcycle driver, a 45-year-old man from Miltona, Minnesota, was traveling northbound on Highway 29 when he collided with a southbound minivan that was turning into a driveway near 108th Street. The state patrol said the motorcycle then struck a southbound sedan.

The drivers of the minivan and the sedan — a 90-year-old woman from Parkers Prairie, Minnesota, and 51-year-old man from Ivanhoe, Minnesota — were unharmed. Both were belted, and the motorcyclist was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash.

The state patrol is still investigating, and said alcohol is not believed to have played a factor.