Greater Minnesota News

Motorcyclist killed in Olmsted County crash

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ORION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A motorcyclists was killed along Highway 52 in Olmsted County Saturday evening.

The crash happened near mile marker 36, in Orion Township.

Police say the motorcycle collided with a Chevrolet Traverse heading in the opposite direction.

The driver of the motorcycle -- identified by the State Patrol as 36-year-old Rick Jay Hutton -- was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The State Patrol also reported that they're investigating whether the driver of the Chevrolet, a 57-year-old from Chatfield, was under the influence of alcohol.

Neither that driver, nor his passenger, were injured in the crash.

First published on September 11, 2022 / 4:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

