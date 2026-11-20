A motorcyclist was killed early Thursday in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, in a speed-related crash, according to the city's police department.

Police say the motorcyclist first fled an officer just after 12 a.m. when he was spotted speeding westbound on Highway 10.

The officer called off the chase minutes later, but police say the motorcyclist "returned to the area multiple times" and kept speeding.

Police say the motorcyclist was then driving off the highway and crashing near Round Lake Boulevard Northwest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's identity will be released at a later time by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Police say the crash is still under investigation with help from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office.