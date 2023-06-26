Motorcyclist Justin Baker killed in crash with vehicle in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A motorcyclist is dead and a motorist is hurt after a crash Sunday evening in the north metro.

Brooklyn Park police say it happened at about 7 p.m. at the intersection of 85th Street North and Queen Avenue North. A driver was making a left turn from westbound 85th onto Queen when the motorcyclist struck the vehicle's passenger side.

Police say witnesses reported the motorcyclist – identified Monday as 37-year-old Justin Baker – was "driving at a high rate of speed and driving in and out of lanes" just before the crash. He was killed on impact.

The driver of the car that collided with the motorcycle suffered minor injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

