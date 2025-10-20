Watch CBS News
Speeding motorcyclist dies in downtown Minneapolis crash, state patrol says

A motorcyclist who crashed while leaving downtown Minneapolis was later found dead, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday on the ramp from Third Street to Interstate 94 west, according to the patrol's incident report. 

The 21-year-old motorcyclist from Spring Lake Park, Minnesota, was "traveling a very high rate of speed," the patrol said, and "was later found deceased as a result of the crash."

No other vehicles were involved. The motorcyclist has not been publicly identified.

