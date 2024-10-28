Motorcyclist dies after hitting fish house being towed on central Minnesota highway

Man accused in property dispute shooting arrested, and more headlines

Man accused in property dispute shooting arrested, and more headlines

Man accused in property dispute shooting arrested, and more headlines

BELLEVUE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A motorcyclist is dead after hitting an ice house being towed by another veicle on a highway in central Minnesota, authorities said.

A 27-year-old Sauk Rapids man on a motorcycle rear-ended the fish house on Highway 10 near 83rd Street in Bellevue Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The man was thrown off the motorcycle and died, the patrol said.

The patrol did not mention any other injuries. Two people were in the vehicle towing the fish house, and a third vehicle hit the motorcycle after the initial crash.

Bellevue Township is about 26 miles north of St. Cloud.