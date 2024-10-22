Mother pleads guilty to manslaughter in daughter's asthma death

HOPKINS, Minn. — A Twin Cities mother pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday in connection with her 9-year-old daughter's asthma death.

What was meant to be the first day of Rachel Modrow's trial instead became a plea hearing, during which she pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter, according to court records.

A criminal complaint states the girl went to a friend's for a sleepover on Feb. 9 and had an asthma attack the next morning. The complaint states her parents neglected to get her medical care after being notified of the attack. Her mother gave her a steam bath, which is not a recognized treatment, according to medical professionals.

One of the parents of the girl's friend offered to take her to the doctor, but her parents refused, charges state, despite her asking for medical help.

Eventually, a family friend arrived at the family's home and called 911 after noticing the girl's skin was blue, she could not raise her arms and she was crying. The girl was taken to the hospital, where she was kept in the ICU for seven days until doctors declared her brain dead.

The father, Anthony Modrow, told police the girl had asthma issues starting on Feb. 8 and started feeling better the next day. He said he knew her inhaler was empty for a month, but never refilled it, the complaint states.

The father also faces a second-degree manslaughter charge. He is set to appear in court in November.

Note: The video above originally aired April 18, 2024.