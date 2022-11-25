Charges: Woman forcibly removed child's blood, self-diagnosed illness

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Crosslake woman was charged Wednesday with torture after an investigation revealed she forcibly removed blood from her child.

Jorden Borders, 32, was charged with three counts of child torture and two counts of stalking.

According to the complaint, in March, Borders took her 9-year-old child to the hospital where it was determined someone had been removing blood from the child's body.

During an interview, Borders' three children said they had seen their mother withdraw blood from the 9-year-old, were directed to flush the blood down the toilet and told not to say anything.

Crow Wing County

Borders' other two children, 11 and 8, were self-diagnosed by Borders with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, or brittle bone disease.

The children were allegedly forced to wear casts and neck braces even though neither had injuries. A medical review allegedly revealed one of the children had spent over two years of his life in a cast.

Borders also received proceeds from Minnesota to care for her children and had been nominated for gifts from multiple non-profit foundations, receiving a total of $35,000, court documents say.

All children made similar statements regarding how their mother treated them, saying Borders would "choke and throw them across the house," force them to stand outside in the cold for long periods of time, hit them with belts, and more.

Multiple children recounted being choked by Borders until their vision went blurry. Another told investigators he never had a bed.

"I was never safe," one child told investigators when asked about a typical day living with Borders.

A child told police he witnessed his mother stealing medical supplies from doctors' offices, the criminal complaint states.

While executing a search warrant, investigators found strings and casting materials inside Borders' residence.

No court date has been set for Borders yet.