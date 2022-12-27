Most parents agree kids have it "too easy" these days, survey finds

Kids spending more time on social media Kids spending more time than ever on social media 06:46

You've maybe heard it from a grumbling parent over the years, that kids have it so much better these days.

A recent survey of parents with kids between the ages of 5 and 18 shows two-thirds agree that kids do have it better now.

Conversely, 83% say they are glad they grew up when the did.

The top things that get parents nostalgic for their own childhoods are watching favorite childhood movies and TV shows, seeing family and friends for the holidays, and hearing specific Proustian sounds, like ice cream truck jingles.

