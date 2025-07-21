Watch CBS News
2 Morrison County deaths ruled murder-suicide, sheriff's office says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Two people were found dead in central Minnesota Friday morning in what authorities say was a murder-suicide.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they were asked to perform a welfare check at a home on the 600 block of River Valley Road in Pierz. They arrived shortly after 10:30 a.m. to find a woman and a man dead.

The two were identified as 32-year-old Crystal Marschel and her boyfriend, 34-year-old John Gans. They both died from gunshot wounds, and a .40 caliber handgun was found at the scene, the sheriff's office says.

Marschel's death was ruled a homicide, and Gans died by suicide, according to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office. 

Pierz is roughly 30 miles north of St. Cloud.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

