More than 131 million Americans are breathing unhealthy air, says American Lung Association

MINNEAPOLIS — More than 131 million, or nearly 2 out of 5 Americans, are breathing in unhealthy air. That's according to a new State of the Air report from the American Lung Association.

For 25 years now, the ALA has been releasing their State of the Air report, closely keeping an eye air quality conditions across the country.

"The good news is they've gotten better. The bad news is they're not as good as we would like them," said Pat McKone with the American Lung Association.

That can be said around the Twin Cities too. This year's report lists us 79th worst in the nation for high ozone and 48th worst for short-term particle pollution.

Across the state, we're doing well with ozone. Anoka County gets the lowest grade — a C.

But the short term particle pollution is worse. Becker, Beltrami, Cass and St. Louis counties got an F with Crow Wing, Hennepin Lyon and Stearns counties getting D's.

"Disproportionately, the poor and the people of color are impacted by exposures. When we think about where these plants were built, over 25 years, 30, 50 years ago, they were built around poor neighborhoods," McKone said.

It's not just factories and cars causing lung and heart problems. Wildfires are a growing risk too. Last year's summer of smoke was not included in this year's report, which is why the American Lung Association won't be surprised to see a drop in the air quality in next year's report.

"I think we have to take away that climate change is having a real impact on our air quality and that we need to address that sooner than later," said McKone.

