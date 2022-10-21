More info: Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation

Cancer knows no bounds of gender, age, or race - it impacts everyone. In 2022, it's estimated that a little more than 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US alone, and 609,360 people will die.

Join us and turn cancer upside down™! Sign up to fundraise for cancer research and earn rewards and incentives. You can donate or sponsor to support a participant or the event and help us reach our fundraising goal.

Click here for more.