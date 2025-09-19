Mora man threatens church music director and others, blaming them for killing "my friend Charlie" Kirk

A man from Mora, Minnesota, has been charged with four counts of threats of violence after allegedly sending emails that threatened a Maple Grove church music director and others.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Friday for the 64-year-old, one email was sent directly to the music director, and multiple others were sent to another person. That person then forwarded them to the director, since they are friends. All of the messages were sent between Sept. 13 and 16.

The music director told police he didn't know the suspect but thought that the suspect may have seen him perform at a church concert, according to the charges.

In a message sent directly to the music director on Sept. 15, the man wrote in part that "you think that ice is evil" and that "I think that you and your cohorts have killed my friend Charlie," a reference to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated earlier this month in Utah. The email went on to say the suspect holds the victim and his people responsible, according to the charging document.

"It's fair game to let the hunted know that they are hunted. You are now advised," the message continued.

A message dated Sept. 13 to the witness said, according to the charges, in part that "John Lennon got his life taken away from him. Keep your shifty views to yourself. ... Play the songs. The music speaks volumes."

In another message dated Sept. 15, the document says the suspect wrote, "We are expecting an apology from the church and you and specifically [victim]. You better find a f****** way. I'm going to break your f****** fingers. You will never play the f****** kyes (sic) again."

Days later, two messages were sent, according to the complaint. The first said, "Go ahead and call your feds and cops. I will get out and then I will find you." The second said, "All your liberal left leaning people are now targets. You people killed my friend with your rhetoric."

The charges, which were filed on Friday in Hennepin County, carry a maximum 20-year sentence and a $20,000 fine if convicted.

White Bear Lake police announced Friday they had arrested the man after receiving reports of threatening emails being sent to "several" members of a church in their city, including various church leaders. According to police, their investigation found the emails had "repeated threats of violence."

Police say the man was found and arrested at an airport hangar north of the Twin Cities. While searching his vehicle, officers say they found ammunition and electronic devices. He is being held in Ramsey County.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty sounded off on the charges, saying in part the community "is still reeling from the recent assassination of Rep. Melissa Hortman and Mark Hortman, and attempted assassinations of Sen. John Hoffman, Yvette Hoffman and Rep. Kristin Bahner. We will not tolerate threats of politically motivated violence and will do everything in our power to hold those who make these threats accountable."

The charges come amid a wave of political violence, including two apparent attempts on President Trump's life — one just over a year ago at a Florida golf course, and another at a political rally in Pennsylvania in July of 2024. Meanwhile, the home of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was intentionally set on fire while he and his family were home, according to court documents.

On Thursday, members of the U.S. House of Representatives voted on and passed a resolution honoring the life of Kirk. Congresswoman Angie Craig (D-MN) said on Friday regarding her vote in favor of the resolution that "political violence is a grave threat to our democracy."