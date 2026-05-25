Moorhead couple charged after daughter handed out THC gummies at middle school

A couple faces eight counts each of felony drug charges and one gross misdemeanor for child endangerment after their young daughter was caught handing out THC gummies to middle school students in Moorhead, Minnesota.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to the middle school on May 18, when a dozen students came to the nurses's office exhibiting signs of impairment. They had slow movements, bloodshot eyes, elevated heart rates and were vomiting. Two of the students were taken to the emergency room.

One of the students said that they had ingested "sour strips" and had gotten them from the girl. Another student submitted to a urine screening, which tested positive for marijuana, charges say.

According to court documents, a student reported that the girl's father was supplying her with vape cartridges to sell. More than a dozen people had purchased cartridges from her, and she would give the proceeds to her father, the complaint says.

Police executed a search warrant at the father's home and found a large amount of THC products including flower, cartridges and wax. One of the rooms was set up as a storefront, the complaint says, with cabinets containing different THC products, packaging and bags.

In addition to the THC, police also found 600 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and a large amount of cash, the complaint says.

The parents, ages 40 and 43, were on vacation at the time, but the girl's grandfather and two toddlers were at the home. Police arrested the couple when they got back to Minnesota.

The father has several controlled substance convictions going back to 2005.

The couple's charges include aggravated first-degree sale of a controlled substance, aggravated first-degree possession of a controlled substance and drug possession.