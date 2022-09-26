Watch CBS News
Monticello wedding caps off story of love on the sled dog trail

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

MONTICELLO, Minn. -- There was a wedding in Monticello on Saturday at which sled dogs were among those invited. To the newlyweds, the dogs are like family, and play an important role in their love story.

WCCO photojournalist Tony Peterson was there for the vows, and the story of how two dog lovers found romance on the trail.

Jack and Kris Christopher have more than dogs. They also have goats, alpacas, and they just got some miniature horses.

So the family and the farm is growing. If you want to try dog sledding, click here for more information about Silent Run Adventures.

