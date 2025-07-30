Watch CBS News
Authorities searching for 16-year-old urban explorer believed to be frequenting Twin Cities

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a central Minnesota teen last seen over a month ago.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office says 16-year-old Evan Peters left his residence in Monticello, Minnesota, on June 27 and has not returned. He had been communicating with his family until recently.

Peters is believed to be frequenting the Twin Cities metro area and is a self-described "urban explorer," visiting abandoned properties and tunnels, according to the sheriff's office.

evan-peters.jpg
Evan Peters, 16, was last seen leaving his residence in Monticello, Minnesota, on June 27, 2025. Wright County Sheriff's Office

Authorities say Peters is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair, and "amateur" tattoos on his hands and a tattoo of a radioactive symbol on his right shoulder blade.

Anyone who has seen Peters or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wright County Sheriff's Office at 763-682-7600 or call 911.

